Haverhill Public Library Brings Awareness to Workers Rights with November ‘Strike’ Exhibit

The Haverhill Public Library is presenting a new exhibit of posters called “Strike” to bring greater awareness of workers’ rights, unions and strikes.

The exhibit is open from Thursday, Nov. 3, to Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Visitors may come Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

The display shows many of the problems workers encounter in trying to secure decent wages and working conditions. The pieces come from several different countries and address many issues.

The posters are part of a collection of more than 8,600 owned by Stephen Lewis, a retired union leader and continuing activist.

For more information, call Haverhill Public Library at 978-373-1586.

