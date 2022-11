The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce again seeks sponsors for its holiday Street Lamp Pole program.

Those sponsoring lamp poles throughout downtown Haverhill for $100 each will have a decorated wreath placed by the Chamber with a sign that highlights their business name.

There is more information available by calling the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce at 978-373-5663 or visiting HaverhillChamber.com.

