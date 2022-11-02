Greater Haverhill Arts Association Welcomes Henri Martin, Latest Featured Member Artist

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is introducing potter and painter Henri Martin as featured member artist for November and December.

Visitors may view Martin’s work throughout November and December, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Art Niche at iHub, Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Martin earned a bachelor’s in ceramic arts at Alfred University. He co-owned Brook Street Pottery, where he taught art and ceramic arts to various schools and workshops in the MetroWest area of Boston and abroad. Now retired from pottery, Martin is a self-taught landscape painter who enjoys using oils and plein air.

For more information, visit ghaa.art.

