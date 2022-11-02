Early College Program at Whittier Tech Allows 229 Students to Earn College Credits

During the 2022-2023 school year, 229 Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School students are participating in the Early College Program, which allows juniors and seniors to obtain college credits at no cost.

Currently, there are four sections of English Composition 102 and eight sections of English 101 in session and being taught by Whittier instructors Lindsey Crovetti, Chris Cunningham, Deb Santos and Carter Cotrupi.

Students who begin the program in their junior year may earn 12 credits before graduation while seniors can earn up to six credits.

The program offers courses taught at Whittier including English Composition 1, English Composition 2, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology and more. Each class counts as three college credits which recognized by all Massachusetts state colleges and universities.

Whittier Tech and Northern Essex Community College were approved for the Early College Designation in March 2021. Director of Community Partnerships Tia Gerber described the program.

“The Early College designated program at Whittier is a true game-changer for our students. Having the opportunity to enroll in college courses while still in high school is an incredible opportunity,” Gerber said. “I wish this program existed when I attended Whittier as a high school student.”

