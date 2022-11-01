Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Free Veterans Recognition Breakfast Friday

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a free breakfast and panel Friday to recognize and honor local veterans.

The breakfast takes place Friday, Nov. 4, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, Function Entrance B, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence.

The veterans panel includes Marine Corps veteran and Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John Howard, Battle Grounds Coffee co-owner and Navy SEAL veteran Salvatore DeFranco and Merrimack Valley director of United Way and Marine Corps veteran Cal Williams.

There will also be the presentation of the chamber U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award and the presentation of a handmade quilt by Gold Star Father Rep. Steven Xiarhos.

To register, call 978-686-0900 or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com.

