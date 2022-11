The Haverhill Public Library is hosting a program called “Understanding Your Cat” tonight with a certified cat behaviorist.

The event takes place tonight, Nov. 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Certified cat behaviorist Dr. Rachel Geller is leading the program. Attendees are encouraged to bring any and all cat questions.

To register, click here. For more information, contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586 or [email protected].

