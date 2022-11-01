Creative Haverhill and Local Artist Corea Offer Free ‘Craftivism’ Class for Teens Throughout November

Creative Haverhill and local artist, business owner and head of youth services at the Haverhill Public Library Joanna Corea are working together throughout November to provide a free craftivism class for teens.

The classes are taking place on the following Wednesdays: Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Craftivism is a combination of craft and activism and is the act making a statement through craft (knitting, crocheting, embroidery, etc.) Youth will get to learn fiber art and craft techniques, as well as about how these forms have been used for activism throughout history. Students also get the chance to create their own art pieces to be part of an exhibition at the Haverhill Public Library and throughout Haverhill.

Corea, who is leading the program, is a local fiber artist who graduated from Massachusetts College of Art and Design in 2015 with a bachelor’s in fiber art. She currently acts as the department head of youth services at the Haverhill Public Library and owns her own business, The Quirky Leopard, as a way to spread her art and teach others. Corea has a passion for teaching craftivism to teens who are often silenced or not seen simply because of their age, where they grew up, their orientation, socioeconomic status or other factors.

To register, visit creativehaverhill.org/programs. Questions can be sent to Creative Haverhill director Erin Padilla at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...