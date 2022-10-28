Plaistow, N.H., Other Area Police Departments Participate in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

This weekend the Plaistow, N.H., Police Department joins other area communities taking part in a national effort to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

Plaistow’s Take Back Day takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Plaistow Police Station, 27 Elm St., Plaistow.

Participants may bring their unused or expired prescription medications to the station where they will be safely disposed.

Besides Plaistow, area participants include Haverhill, North Andover and Atkinson, N.H.

There’s more information at dea.gov/takebackday.

