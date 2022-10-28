Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Cookie Painting

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing presents a spooky activity this weekend with a Halloween Cookie Painting event.

The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

Families may paint their own Halloween cookies with edible watercolors. The browned-butter cookies feature vintage style illustrations from “The Black Cat Magazine,” a late 1800s short story publication from Boston. Visitors may view the original drawings in the Museum of Printing’s library.

The purchase of one ticket includes the admission of one adult and one child, two browned-butter sugar cookies and one edible-watercolor palette and brush.

