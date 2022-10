A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill.

Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.

Haverhill Police and Fire were dispatched about 4:15 p.m., Thursday, after receiving a report of a body in the river near 1250 River St., Haverhill.

