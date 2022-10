Creatorpult Makerspace is hosting its first ever Halloween Game Night Party Friday including games, snacks and a costume contest.

The event is happening Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-midnight, at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill.

Players can expect Halloween-themed tabletop games, socializing and food and drink. There will also be a costume contest and prizes for best costume, silliest costume and more.

Admission is free and no reservations are required.

