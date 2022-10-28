Atkinson and Plaistow Residents Called to Dispose of Hazardous Waste at Kingston Municipal Hazardous Waste Collection

Residents of Atkinson, Plaistow and other New Hampshire towns may get rid of hazardous waste in their homes Saturday at Kingston’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection.

Waste may be dropped off Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 12 Main St., Kingston.

Participants must bring proof of residency and are allowed to dispose of 10 gallons or equivalent of hazardous waste from their household.

Some products participants may bring include old gasoline, chemical fertilizers, antifreeze and batteries. Items they may not bring include prescription medicines or syringes, smoke detectors, ammunition and radioactive materials. For full lists of items that are allowed and not allowed, click here.

For more information, residents should contact their town hall. To reach Atkinson town hall call 603-362-4920 or Plaistow town hall call 603-382-5200.

