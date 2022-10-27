Women’s Business Leagues Support 411 Cares, Bread & Roses with ‘Swing Into Action’ Glow Golf

The Merrimack Valley and Methuen chapters of the Women’s Business League are hosting a family-friendly glow golf event called “Swing into Action,” for charity tonight.

It takes place tonight, Oct. 27, from 5-9 p.m., at Garrison Par 3 Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

Participants may golf in teams with a chance of winning prizes. Appetizers will be served and wearing costumes is encouraged. Several raffles including a 50/50 raffle are also taking place.

Attendees are asked to bring canned goods or unopened white crew socks to donate to charity. All proceeds benefit 411 Cares and Bread & Roses.

Tickets cost $35 per golfer and $20 for attendees not planning on golfing. To purchase tickets, click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...