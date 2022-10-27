Plaistow Celebrates Halloween with Pumpkin Lighting Festival Saturday

Plaistow, N.H., is hosting an afternoon of activities at its annual Pumpkin Lighting Festival to celebrate Halloween.

The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-6 p.m., at the Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main St., Plaistow.

Activities include a music provided by a disc jockey, games, corn maze, food trucks and local organizations passing out candy to children dressed in Halloween costumes.

Those participating in the pumpkin carving contest are asked bring their pumpkins to the gazebo behind town hall by 5 p.m. Pumpkins will be lit at 5:15 and winners will be announced at 5:30. Categories to win include Scariest pumpkin, Most Creative Pumpkin and Most “Halloweeny” Pumpkin.

For more information, contact the Plaistow Recreation Department at 603-382-5200, ext. 204.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...