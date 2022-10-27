Knight’s Hall Hosts Weekend of Costumes, Shows and More at Autumn Knights Fair

Knight’s Hall is presenting a weekend of magic and spooky activities at the Autumn Knights Fair this weekend.

The fair takes place Friday, Oct. 28, from 8-10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., at Winnekenni Castle, 1 Castle Road, Haverhill.

Attendees have the chance to experience armored combat, history presentations, blacksmithing, storytellers and haunted walks. Other activities include music, games and shopping. A beer garden will also be available. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating will take place.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for youth ages seven to 15 and free for children six and under. To purchase tickets, click here.

