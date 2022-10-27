Haverhill Republican Committee Hosts Haverhill Exchange Club, Learns of ‘Leading Lights’

Members of the Haverhill Republican Committee purchased blue light bulbs from the Haverhill Exchange Club after hearing a presentation on the service group’s “Leading Lights” program.

According to the Exchange Club, Leading Lights, designed to be placed in home porch fixtures, promotes healthy relationships between communities and law enforcement by sponsoring open communication, support and collaboration.

The Haverhill Republican Committee hosted Haverhill Exchange members Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Chair Jeri Levasseur and her committee thanked club President Eva Montibello and two members, Renee McGuire and Celine Stokes. McGuire spoke to the group about the Leading Lights program and the goal. Levasseur called the program “a wonderful way to educate our community.”

Blue light bulbs are being sold for $10 each and available at Haverhill Exchange Club meetings, Thursdays at noon, at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill.

