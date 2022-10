Whittier Birthplace is hosting its October lecture this week featuring John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem “The Witch of Wenham” and the witch trials that inspired it.

The lecture takes place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-8 p.m., online.

Curator of Wenham Museum, Jane Bowers is leading the talk.

Prior registration is required. To register, click here. Attendance is free but a $10 donation is suggested.

