Team Haverhill and Tap Brewing are partnering to give Haverhill residents a scare with their Haunted Hall.

The hall opens Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8:30-11 p.m. and runs through Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8-11 p.m. It’s located on the third floor of 90 Washington St., Haverhill.

Tickets are$20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit Team Haverhill.

