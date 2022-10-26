Haverhill Seeks Snowplow and Hauling Drivers in Time for Winter

As the nation faces another year of driver shortages, Haverhill is looking for independent snowplow and hauling drivers for the upcoming winter season.

The city, like last year, is paying $77 an hour for truck weights of 7,001-9,000 pounds, increasing to $110 for more than 36,000-pound dump trucks to $137 per hour for tractor/loader operators and $148 per hour for specialized equipment.

Those interested are asked to visit the Haverhill Highway Department Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at 500 Primrose St., Haverhill, or call 978-374-2361.

Each applicant must provide a copy of valid vehicle registration, certificates of insurance, copy of a valid driver’s license. They also must bring vehicles with plow attached for inspection.

