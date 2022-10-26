Haverhill Native Cormier’s Play ‘Saltonstall’s Trial’ Debuts as Reading at Boston’s Modern Theatre

“Saltonstall’s Trial,” a play written by Haverhill’s Michael Cormier and written and directed by Beverly’s Myriam Cyr, is being read at the historic Modern Theatre this Thursday.

The reading takes place Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston.

“Saltonstall’s Trial” tells the story of Nathaniel Staltonstall, a judge during the Salem Witch Trials, who begins to question the legitimacy of the cases and must decide whether to speak up or save himself.

“This work captures a critical time in our local history, as well as, American history,” said Cormier. “It sheds light on the dangers of elitism, prejudice, mob rule, and the importance of truth.”

Cormier is a novelist, playwright and former lawyer. He has written several books and plays about or set in the New England area such as “Summer Island” and “The Abolitionist’s Refrain.” He resides in Haverhill.

Cyr acts as Punctuate4 Productions’ artistic director and works as an actor, director and writer. She has various professional credits in theater and film including starring opposite A Pacino in his theatrical production of “Salome.” Most recently she starred in Pat Mire’s film “Pointe Noire.”

The performance is free and advanced tickets are recommended as space is limited. To reserve tickets, click here.

