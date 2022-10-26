Haverhill Chamber Plans Forum to Discuss Property Taxes in Advance of City Council Setting Rates

In advance of Haverhill’s annual ritual—setting tax rates for different property classes—the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses how taxes have impacted them.
The Chamber is having a “Tax Classification Open Forum,” Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2-4 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Light refreshments will be served.
Haverhill city councilors are scheduled to decide how much greater a rate commercial and industrial businesses should pay over residential properties following a hearing Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. For the last two years, commercial and industrial property owners paying 165% more than homeowners.
Last year, residential property values outpaced commercial, while industrial values dropped, meaning the average single-family homeowner faced paying more in property taxes despite the shift.
To register for the Chamber’s forum, visit haverhillchamber.com.