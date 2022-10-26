Attorney General Healey, Sen. Finegold Tour 6K Electric Vehicle Battery Maker in North Andover

Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Maura Healey is scheduled to be in North Andover today to tour an electric vehicle battery company.

The manufacturer, 6K, built a new factory making lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles using a $50 million federal infrastructure grant. It is considered one of the largest battery material production facilities in the United States.

Healey is expected to be joined by state Sen. Barry R. Finegold, state Reps. Tram Nguyen and Frank Moran and Adrianne Ramos, candidate for state representative.

WHAV reported last April the company also received $1.5 million state grant to recycle scrap materials and transform them into premium metal powder used in 3D printing.

