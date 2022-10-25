YMCA Names Nominees for 2022 Educators of the Year; Ceremony Takes Place Nov. 16

A dozen Haverhill educators are this year’s nominees for YMCA 2022 Educators of the Year.

All nominees will be honored during a reception Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 5 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St. Rep. Andy X. Vargas is serving as master of ceremonies.

Educators, nominated by the public, are Elaine Ventura and Charles Luongo, Haverhill High School; Lori Curry and Susan Hall, Caleb Dustin Hunking School; Darlene Budds and Janice Vinci, Bradford Elementary; Heather Azzarito, William H. Moody School; Elizabeth Teixeira and David Charbonneau, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School; Jessica Wright, Greenleaf Academy; Christine Neira, Silver Hill School; and Teresa Harding, Dr. Paul C. Nettle School.

Besides educators, the Haverhill YMCA presents its Commitment to Community Award to the Haverhill Public Library.

Individual tickets begin at $50 and include appetizers. There is also a cash bar. Tickets may be purchased online. For more information, email Colette Ekman at [email protected].

