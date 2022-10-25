Whittier Birthplace Presents Dale Rogers’ ‘Big Dog Show’ and More on Bradford Common This Weekend

Whittier Birthplace hosts Haverhill artist Dale Rogers’ “Big Dog Show” during a weekend of family-friendly activities.

The weekend kicks off with a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26, at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., Haverhill. All proceeds benefit the Whittier Birthplace.

From Friday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Oct. 31, 20 of Rogers’ “American Dogs” will be arranged on Bradford Common. Event sponsors include Pentucket Bank, Rotary Club of Haverhill, Haverhill’s Brightside and others who are each decorating a dog for public viewing.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, free public events commence from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Bradford Common, 10 Church St., Haverhill. Activities include a Halloween pet costume pageant, a hot dog eating contest and food vendors such as Carbone’s Kitchen and Quinn’s Canine Café.

T-shirts will also be available to purchase.

For more information, visit whitterbirthplace.org.

