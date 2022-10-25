Paranormal Researcher Dustin Pari Gives Presentation at Haverhill Public Library This Thursday

Haverhill Public Library is holding a talk this Thursday featuring paranormal researcher and motivational speaker Dustin Pari.

The lecture is happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Pari’s presentation typically runs an hour with a 30-minute Q&A afterwards. His main topic is shadow people and what lurks in the shadows.

Pari has 30 years of experience researching the unknown. He has been a guest lecturer at paranormal and spiritual conferences, been interviewed by Anderson Cooper and has appeared in television’s Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, Destination Truth and Ghost Nation. He has written two books based upon his paranormal findings and three books about his life on the road.

For more information about Pari and the event, click here. To reserve a spot, click here. For more information, contact Brendan at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 or at [email protected].

