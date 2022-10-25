Methuen Police Partner with Debbie’s Treasure Chest for Annual Coat Drive This Month

The Methuen Police Department is teaming up with Debbie’s Treasure Chest for a second year to host a coat drive.

Coats may be donated from now until Friday, Nov. 11, in drop boxes in the police station lobby, 90 Hampshire St., Methuen.

Donations should include new or gently used winter coats of all sizes from infant to adult.

The coats will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Andrew’s Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Walk-ins are not accepted. Clients must have a referral and should contact Debbie’s Treasure Chest prior to the event.

To learn more, visit debbiestreasurechest.org.

