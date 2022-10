The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer for next generation leaders and young people in business at Smolak Farms this week.

The mixer takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover.

Featured treats include complimentary cider, donuts and more.

Attendance costs $15 for MVCC members and $25 for non-members. To register, click here.

