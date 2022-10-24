Wilkins Presents ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’ Seminar Nov. 2

Lysa Wilkins is presenting her business-builder seminar, “Work Smarter, Not Harder,” at the next meeting of Dynamic Referrals, Haverhill’s chapter of BNI.

Wilkins focuses on how to build better business and personal relationships, which are essential to creating and maintaining success. Networking takes place after the talk.

All businesses and their representatives are invited to take part at the free before work event Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 7-9:30 a.m., at Wicked Axe, 721 Main St., Haverhill. Information about joining the word-of-mouth referral organization will also be available.

