The Haverhill Police Department notes three out of four child car seats are improperly installed.

To help the public, police are conducting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Sunday. Certified passenger safety technicians can answer attendees’ questions, provide more information and assist with seat installation.

The safety check takes place Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the top level of the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck, 51 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

