The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is hosting a demonstration of white line woodcut by artist Kate Hanlon.

It takes place Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The presentation is free for Arts Association members $5 for others. All ages are welcome to attend.

White line woodcut is an American medium which creates multi-color prints from a single block of wood without complicated registration methods.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...