Creative Haverhill Hosts Opening Reception for Furtado’s ‘Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience’

Creative Haverhill hosts an outdoor portrait exhibition to display Jessica Furtado’s “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience.”

The reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Cogswell ArtSpace, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill. Furtado will be in attendance and refreshments will be served.

“Second Nature” is a collection of portraits of local residents taken to celebrate community and create a collective snapshot of love, empathy and resilience.

Furtado is photographer, writer and multi-disciplinary artist. She recently opened her first art studio at Art Up Front Street in Exeter, N.H., and works as a full-time artist and creative assistant. She also owns a business, Jess of All Trades, which offers photography services, social media management and small business outreach.

For more information on the exhibition and artist, visit jessicafurtado.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...