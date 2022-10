Buttonwoods Museum is hosting its Archaeology Open House this weekend to celebrate Archaeology Month.

The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Women archaeologists from New England will be featured, including Thera Luce, the wife of Frederick A. Luce.

To visit the online Luce Collection or learn more about the event, visit buttonwoods.org.

