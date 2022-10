The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day.

The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

Each standard size box costs $10 to shred with fees adjusting for different sized boxes or bags.

For more information, contact Laura Fleider at 724-272-0559 or Roni Riley at 603-362-9269.

