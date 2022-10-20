Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast

The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election.

The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.

Alliance board member Maureen Menzie told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday the event raises money to help veterans.

“The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill has raised over $85,000, which is incredible. It allows us to do such great work in the community,” she explained.

Menzie listed some local organizations that have benefitted from the annual event. “The Haverhill Veterans Affairs Office, the Korean War Memorial Association, Disabled American Veterans, VFW, the list goes on and on,” she said.

One of the ways the group raises money is by the assembly of a large wooden American flag which will be on display at the breakfast. Individuals and businesses may donate $1,000 to purchase a wooden stripe or $250 for a star which they will then attach to create the flag. Those sponsors also have their names on a banner displayed at the event. The deadline for sponsorship is Oct. 30.

Menzie, who is the sister of City Councilor Michael S. McGonagle, added anyone wishing to donate call Michael McGonagle at 978-502-7967 or reach out through the Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Facebook page.

