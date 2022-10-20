SJ Art Consulting Presents Schuetz’s ‘A Shift in Control’ Exhibition in Haverhill

SJ Art Consulting is opening a new exhibition this week entitled “A Shift in Control” by Dover, N.H., based artist Dustin Schuetz.

The opening reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m., at SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington St., Haverhill. Refreshments will be served.

“A Shift in Control” is an acrylic work with paper weavings used as underlayment and visual planes created by colored pencil. The piece is a shift from Schuetz’s previous work.

Schuetz works as a collections and exhibitions manager at Lamont Gallery at Phillips Exeter Academy and as a professional art installer at SJ Art Consulting. He received a bachelor’s from Ohio University and a master’s from Pratt University. He previously exhibited his work at the Janet Kurnatowski Gallery in Long Island, N.Y.

For more information, contact Sarah LoVasco at 802-999-5506 or [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...