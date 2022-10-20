Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges.

Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.

Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed for WHAV that Ducharme was placed on unpaid administrative leave from his school job.

Ducharme of Raymond, N.H., is listed as a member of the school’s Grades 5-8 Team and has worked as a football, basketball and volleyball coach.

According to Rockingham Superior Court documents, Ducharme appeared Oct. 11 for a hearing before Judge Patrick E. Donovan and was represented by attorney Joseph S. Plaia.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...