The Haverhill Public Library is hosting an in-person and virtual open mic night tonight.

The event is taking place tonight, Oct. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m., online or in the Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Performers may sing, play an instrument, read poetry or share art in another form.

To register, click here. For more information, call Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...