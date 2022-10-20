City of Lawrence Observes Disability Awareness Month Tonight with Meet and Greet

The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Commission on Disability is hosting a meet and greet Thursday to recognize and bring awareness to local disability services.

The event is happening Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-5 p.m., at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence.

More than 15 state and nonprofit organizations are attending to discuss the services they offer to people with disabilities.

Mayor Brian A. De Peña and Americans with Disabilities Coordinator Richard Rodriguez are also attending to recognize and thank service providers for their work.

For more information, contact Richard Rodriguez at [email protected] or 978-620-3312.

