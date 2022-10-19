Methuen Police Invite the Public to Participate in ‘Pink Patch Project’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Methuen Police Department is participating this month for the first time in the “Pink Patch Project,” a public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against cancer and support cancer research organizations.

During October’s nationally recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month, officers, dispatchers, non-sworn personnel and civilian members of the department may participate in a fundraiser, benefitting Dana Farber Cancer Institute by making $50 donations. In exchange, officers and staff receive two pink patches they may place on their uniform shirts.

The Methuen Police Superior Officers’ Association and Methuen Police Patrolman’s Association also joined forces to provide a limited number of Methuen Police pink patches for the public to purchase in support of the charity. Individuals who donate $10 or more will receive one Methuen Police Department pink patch. Donations above $10 are encouraged, but contributors are not eligible for more than one patch.

Donations may be made online here.

