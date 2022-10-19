Essex County Ghost Project Hosts Bag Lunch with Paranormal Investigator at Noon in Lawrence

The Essex County Ghost Project is offering the chance to meet up and chat with a paranormal expert during its “Bag Lunch with a Paranormal Investigator” event.

The lunch takes place today, Oct. 19, at noon, at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St, Lawrence.

Attendees can expect a short presentation and talk about paranormal problems that occur in the home and demonstrations of equipment used during a paranormal investigation.

For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

