Annual Chili Cook-Off Returns This Saturday Hosted by Haverhill Firefighting Museum

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is once again hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

The cook-off has three categories to win including Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.

Along with the tasting and judging of chili, the event includes a cash bar and the chance to win prizes or participate in a silent auction. Admission is $10.

Those interested in participating may learn more by visiting haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or emailing [email protected]

