YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen

The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen.

The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen.

Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music and raffles. Raffle tickets may be purchased online at ywcanema.org or at the event. Attendees may also participate in a live auction for premium Patriots, Celtics and Bruins tickets and more. Bidders must be present to bid.

All money raised supports YWCA’s girls’ leadership programs.

For more information, contact Eunice Zeigler at 978-788-6339 or visit ywcanema.org.

