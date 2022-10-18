Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Networking Mixer With Benefit Advisors Group

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is joining with Benefits Advisors Group to hold a business networking mixer Wednesday.

The mixer is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill.

Complimentary appetizers will be served and a cash bar is available. Attendees can also bring a raffle prize to be given out or participate in a business card drawing for door prizes.

Registration costs $10 for members and $20 for non-members. To register, click here.

