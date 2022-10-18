Haverhill Public Library Presents Haunted Objects Lecture with Tom Spitalere Tonight

Haverhill Public Library is offering a lecture tonight led by Thomas Spitalere about haunted objects.

It takes place tonight, Oct. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Spitalere is bringing in haunted objects and discussing the problems some believe they can cause, including the dangers of keeping them. He is also offering containers for attendees for their own haunted objects.

To attend, register here. For more information, contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 or [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...