Haverhill Police Award Woodman with Employee Excellence Award for Drug-Related Arrest

Haverhill Police honored Patrolman Matthew Woodman last week with the department’s Employee Excellence Award for July to September 2022 for his accomplishment in making a drug-related arrest.

Woodman observed what he believed to be a drug transaction in west Haverhill and completed an investigation, leading to the discovery of large quantities of fentanyl and the arrest of an individual for drug trafficking.

Woodman has been a member of the department since July 2000 and previously worked in the Drug Task Force. He is currently assigned to the during the early night/day split shift.

