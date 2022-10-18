Haverhill Police Award Woodman with Employee Excellence Award for Drug-Related Arrest

Megan Hemenway By |

From left, Haverhill Police Capt. Wayne Tracy, Patrolman Matthew Woodman and Lt. Jamie Landry. (Courtesy Photograph)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Haverhill Police honored Patrolman Matthew Woodman last week with the department’s Employee Excellence Award for July to September 2022 for his accomplishment in making a drug-related arrest.

Woodman observed what he believed to be a drug transaction in west Haverhill and completed an investigation, leading to the discovery of large quantities of fentanyl and the arrest of an individual for drug trafficking.

Woodman has been a member of the department since July 2000 and previously worked in the Drug Task Force. He is currently assigned to the during the early night/day split shift.

Comments are closed.