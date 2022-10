Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library is offering a virtual and in-person program called “Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies.”

The free lecture takes place Monday, Oct. 17, from 7-8 p.m., online or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland.

Film speaker and English and film teacher Frank Mandosa is leading the discussion on the history and impact of horror films. Movie clips, trivia and prizes are included. Snacks will be served.

To register, click here.

