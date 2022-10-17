Haverhill Native Vonleh Takes One of Celtic’s Opening Night Spots

Former Haverhill High School athlete F. Noah Vonleh, who signed a one-year contract in August with the Boston Celtics, earned one of the team’s 15 roster spots for opening night, according to a report from ESPN.

Opening night is Tuesday, Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the season.

Twenty-seven-year-old Vonleh attended Haverhill High School before transferring in 2011 to New Hampton School in New Hampshire, earning All American Honors. He played his college ball at Indiana, leaving to enter the NBA when he was 19.

At Indiana, Vonleh was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and third team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

