The North Andover Fire Department is hosting a day of activities at “Meet Our Heroes Family Fun Day” in Lawrence.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-5 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood St., Lawrence.

Activities include demonstrations, virtual reality parachute jump, physical fitness competition, inflatable football and basketball, cornhole and video games. Food trucks will also be available.

Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 16.

