Haverhill High Grad and 2nd Lt. Cokely Begins Monday at The Basic School; Plans Career as Pilot

Sean P. Cokely, a 2018 Haverhill High School graduate, Monday begins attending The Basic School in Quantico, Va.

U.S. Marine Corps Second Lt. Cokely simultaneously graduated from Vermont’s Norwich University and received his commission this past spring. He majored in political science and minored in finance. Following graduation from The Basic School next March, Cokely plans to begin flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.

Cokely, son of Douglas and Lynne Cokely of Haverhill, served as a board operator at WHAV during 2017 and 2018.

