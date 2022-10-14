Annual Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival Returns This Weekend Hosted by Haverhill Public Library

The Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival returns this weekend to the Haverhill Public Library with local authors, panel discussions and more.

The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

More than 70 authors are hosting tables to market their books and offer candy to visitors. The full list of authors is available at mvhbf.com. Additionally, six different panels are running throughout the day. Attendees may wear Halloween costumes.

This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at the Haverhill Public Library.

For more information, email [email protected].

